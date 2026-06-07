Blades Head Home Down 2-0 in Finals

Published on June 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - A four-goal second period lifted the Kansas City Mavericks to a 5-2 victory over the Florida Everblades in Game Two of the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Kansas City took a two-games-to-none lead in the best-of-seven series that shifts back to Southwest Florida's Hertz Arena for as many as three games starting Wednesday.

The Mavericks wasted little time opening the scoring, as Bobo Carpenter intercepted a pass, slipped behind the Everblades defense, and scored his team-leading 10th goal of the playoffs just 17 seconds into the first period.

Florida responded late in the frame, capitalizing on a pair of minor penalties on the Mavericks 30 seconds apart that led to the Everblades' first goal of the series. Carson Gicewicz put the bow on a five-on-three advantage for the Blades, tipping in a shot by Anthony Romao for his ninth tally of the postseason at 15:33 to knot the game at 1-1.

The Mavericks erupted for four goals in the second period, with the final three goals coming on the power play. Jake McLaughlin (1:30), Marcus Crawford (8:26), David Cotton (9:07) and Jackson Jutting (14:35) gave the host Mavericks a 5-1 lead after 40 minutes. The Everblades mustered just five shots on goal in the middle frame, with Kansas City taking 15 to pull ahead 25-10 in the shot count.

Jesse Lansdell opened the third period with a goal for the Everblades just 49 seconds after the opening draw, cutting Kansas City's lead to 5-2. Lansdell tipped home a shot by Hudson Elyniuk that hit both Mavericks goaltender Dylan Wells and the crossbar for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

The Everblades applied heavy pressure throughout the third period, even pulling netminder Cam Johnson to create a six-on-four advantage following a Kansas City penalty midway through the frame - and again for significant time throughout the final six-plus minutes - but could not cut further into the Mavericks' lead.

Florida outshot Kansas City 11-1 in the third period but was outshot 27-21 overall.

The 2026 Kelly Cup Finals presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida will move to Hertz Arena for Game Three on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m., Game Four on Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Game Five (if necessary) on Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. If needed, Games Six and Seven would be played back at Cable Dahmer Arena. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Carson Gicewicz's power-play goal in the first period snapped the Everblades' eight-game string without a power-play marker. For Gicewicz, the goal was his fourth in the last five games.

Jesse Lansdell scored his first goal since finding the net in Games Two and Three of the South Division Finals versus South Carolina.

Three of Kansas City's goals were scored by former Everblades - Bobo Carpenter, Jake McLaughlin and David Cotton. Carpenter played three seasons for the Blades from 2021-24, McLaughlin called Estero home during the 2021-22 season, and Cotton donned a Florida sweater in 2023-24.

The Everblades are 1-for-8 on the power play in the series, while Kansas City is 4-for-14 after two games







ECHL Stories from June 6, 2026

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