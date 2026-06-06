Blades Drop Game One 6-0 to KC

Published on June 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Kansas City Mavericks' Bobo Carpenter versus Florida Everblades' Jett Jones

(Florida Everblades) Kansas City Mavericks' Bobo Carpenter versus Florida Everblades' Jett Jones(Florida Everblades)

INDEPENDENCE, MO -- On a season-long crash course to meet in the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida, the Florida Everblades and Kansas City Mavericks - the top two teams in ECHL all year long - opened their best-of-seven series Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Everblades came away on the short end of a 6-0 decision in Game One.

In less than 24 hours, the Everblades will look to regroup and even the series in Game Two on Saturday night.

Florida got off to an uncharacteristically slow start, failing to score the opening goal for the first time this postseason. Jakov Novak got Kansas City on the board first, batting in his sixth goal of the playoffs at 9:34 of the first period. In a period that saw the home team outshoot the Blades 10-2, the Mavericks doubled their lead to 2-0 on Hudson Wilson's first playoff tally at the 17:23 mark. The two-goal deficit marked the first time the Everblades trailed by multiple goals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Misfortunes continued into the second period as Kansas City piled on four goals to open up a 6-0 lead. Jack Randl scored his fourth postseason goal just over two minutes into the middle frame while Luke Loheit chipped in his fifth at the 12:10 mark. A power-play goal by Landon McCallum and an even-strength tally by Jimmy Glynn just 24 seconds apart, their respective third goals of the playoffs, gave the Mavericks a six-goal lead at 16:36. Both teams put eight shots on goal in the middle 20 minutes.

The teams battled to a scoreless third period, which was highlighted by a dust-up at the 17:33 mark that resulted in a combined 48 penalty minutes including a pair of 10-minute misconducts whistled on each team.

Kansas City outshot Florida 8-5 in the third period and 26-15 for the game.

The 2026 Kelly Cup Finals presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida continues with Game Two Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. EDT. Action will shift to Hertz Arena for Game Three on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m., Game Four on Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Game Five (if necessary) on Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. If needed, Games Six and Seven would be played back at Cable Dahmer Arena. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Kansas City's opening goal snapped the Everblades' string of scoring first in every game this postseason. Florida scored first in each of its first 14 playoff contests.

Despite coming up empty on four power-play shifts, the Everblades went 6-for-7 on the penalty kill in Game One.

Craig Needham led all players on both teams with four shots on goal.

The Everblades will look to follow a similar path to the 2012 Kelly Cup Finals. After dropping the opening game on the road to the Las Vegas Wranglers, the Blades rattled off four-straight wins to capture the organization's first of a league-record four Kelly Cups.

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ECHL Stories from June 5, 2026

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