Officials Named for 2026 Kelly Cup Finals

Published on June 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The following five referees and six linespeople have been selected to work the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals. The officials are selected based on the merit of their performance over the course of the regular season and their work thus far in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Referees - Emile Charron (1st Kelly Cup Finals), Logan Gruhl (4th), Tyler Hascall (3rd), Will Kelly (2nd) and Austin Rook (1st).

Linespeople - Nicolas Boivin (1st Kelly Cup Finals), T.J. Dockery (2nd), Bryan Gorcoff (3rd), Matthew Heinen (4th), Odin Nelson (1st) and Quinn Schafer (1st).

"Congratulations to the 11 officials who have earned the opportunity to represent the ECHL Officiating Staff in the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Operations Casey Terreri. "Each of these officials has been selected based on the merit of their performance in regular season and through the first three rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. I am extremely proud of the hard work each of them has put in to this point, and I am confident that they will continue to work at the highest level in the Kelly Cup Finals."

2026 Kelly Cup Finals

Kansas City Mavericks vs. Florida Everblades

Game 1 - Friday, June 5 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 2 - Saturday, June 6 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 3 - Wednesday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 4 - Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 5 - Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, June 15 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 17 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)







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