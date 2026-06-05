ECHL Transactions - June 5
Published on June 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 5, 2026:
Kansas City:
Add Charlie Wright, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Drake Burgin, D Placed on Reserve
Add Luke Loheit, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Colby MacArthur, F Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from June 5, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - June 5 - ECHL
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