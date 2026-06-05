ECHL Transactions - June 5

Published on June 5, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, June 5, 2026:

Kansas City:

Add Charlie Wright, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Drake Burgin, D Placed on Reserve

Add Luke Loheit, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Colby MacArthur, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from June 5, 2026

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