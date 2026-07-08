Americans Announce First Player Signing

Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Brayden Watts.

Brayden Watts returns to the Americans for a third straight season. He led Allen in scoring the last two years, including 75 points in 25-26 (24 goals and 51 assists).

"I'm very excited to be back with the Americans for a third season," noted Watts. "We had a strong season last year and have some unfinished business heading into October."

The California native had his best professional season last year. He finished second on the team in points per game averaging 1.06 over 71 games. Only Danny Katic was better at 1.13. His 51 assists were second best in the league.

"It's great to have Brayden Watts back as one of our mainstay players, said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "He's coming off his best pro year for goals and assists coupled with a really strong postseason"

The 27-year-old forward will begin his seventh season of professional hockey this October. Prior to his time with the Americans, he played four seasons with the Wichita Thunder.

He has four games played in the American Hockey League. All four games with his hometown team, the Bakersfield Condors (2021).

The Americans open their 18th season of professional hockey this October. Call 972-912-1000 for information on Season Tickets.







ECHL Stories from July 8, 2026

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