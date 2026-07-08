Cyclones Announce First Signing of 2026-27, Adam Kydd Re-Signs for Next Season

Published on July 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced that forward Adam Kydd has re-signed for the 2026-27 season. With his signing, Kydd becomes the first official signing for the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Kydd, 24, joins the Cyclones after starting his professional career in Cincinnati at the tail end of last season. In 16 games played, Kydd logged four goals and five assists (nine points) with the Cyclones to conclude his 2025-26 campaign. Prior to his stint in the Queen City, Kydd logged eight goals and 33 assists (41 points) in 28 games played with the University of Calgary (USports). He led USports in assists that season and finished fourth in the league in points.

"Our first priority this summer has been to build off our team's late-season surge by retaining the right players who were added during that run," said Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski. "Adam is an elite offensive threat with great vision, strong playmaking ability, a great stick to strip pucks, and a commitment to playing the game the right way all over the ice."

"The 16 games he played with us last season were all meaningful games with playoff implications, which gives him a valuable advantage heading into this year," he added. "Adam is hungry to continue developing and reach the next level, and we are excited to work with him as we continue building Cincinnati's reputation as a destination for players who want to advance their careers. Most importantly, we know Adam is highly motivated to help us win hockey games in Cincinnati."

The Regina, Saskatchewan native would also serve as team captain of the Dinos and was named a 2025-26 Canada West First Team All-Star. In three collegiate seasons, he averaged 1.10 points-per-game and finished with 19 goals, 39 assists (68 points). At the junior level, Kydd had a promising career with the Kelowna Rockets and the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. Over the course of his junior career, Kydd recorded 134 career points (53 goals, 81 assists) in a total of 193 career appearances.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from July 8, 2026

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