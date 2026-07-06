Swamp Rabbits Announce Annual Promo Release Party, Presented by Oneblood

Published on July 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today that the team will host its annual Promo Release Party, presented by OneBlood, on August 8, 2026, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena from 11:00am to 2:00pm EST.

Fans will have the opportunity to watch the Swamp Rabbits reveal their upcoming promotional and theme nights for the 2026-27 ECHL Season with the return of their unique draft-esque format. The team will also hold a merchandise blowout sale with up to 70% off select items, and an equipment sale for local area hockey players. OneBlood will host a blood drive during the event as well.

Additionally, there will concurrently be a Select-A-Seat event for those interested in becoming Swamp Rabbits Season Members, or current members looking to relocate their current seats.







ECHL Stories from July 6, 2026

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