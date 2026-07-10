Icemen Bring Back Versatile Forward Colby Ambrosio

Published on July 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild are pleased to announce that the team has agreed to terms with forward Colby Ambrosio for the 2026-27 season.

Ambrosio, 23, returns to Jacksonville after recording 21 points (13g, 8a) in 53 games played during his rookie campaign last season with the Icemen and the Toledo Walleye. Ambrosio joined the Icemen in February after being acquired in a trade with Toledo.

Toward the end of the 2024-25 season, Ambrosio made a big impression in his pro debut with the Walleye, when he posted eight points (3g, 5a) in12 games while tacking on 11 points in 18 playoff appearances.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-9, 180-pound forward played one collegiate season at Miami University (Ohio) and four seasons at Boston College. He totaled 86 points during his college career from 2020-2025. A resident of Welland, Ontario, Ambrosio was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth-round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Ambrosio joins defenseman Jaden Condotta on the list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

The Jacksonville Icemen open their 10th Anniversary Season on October 31st against the Atlanta Gladiators. Full and Partial Ticket plans are available by calling 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.







ECHL Stories from July 10, 2026

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