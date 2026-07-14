Speedy Forward Sasha Teleguine Returns to Icemen

Published on July 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Sasha Teleguine for the 2026-2027 season.

Teleguine, 23, returns to the Icemen where he recorded an assist in four outings last spring. The 5-10, 180-pound forward brings some quickness to the Icemen lineup.

Prior to Jacksonville, the North Attleboro, Massachusetts resident wrapped up his collegiate career at Lake Superior State University where he served as captain. He recorded 35 points in three seasons at Lake Superior, while also playing one season at the University of Connecticut.

Teleguine joins Colby Ambrosio (F) and Jaden Condotta (D) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2026-27 season.

The Jacksonville Icemen open their 10th Anniversary Season on October 31st against the Atlanta Gladiators. Full and Partial Ticket plans are available by calling 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.







ECHL Stories from July 14, 2026

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