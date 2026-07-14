Royals Re-Sign Artem Kulakov for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Artem Kulakov has re-signed with the club for the 2026-27 season.

Kulakov, 23, is entering his fourth-full professional season after registering 10 points (3g-7a) and a second-team most 150 penalty minutes across 66 games with Reading last season. The Bolshoy Kamen, Russia native also skated in all five games for Reading in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, adding 10 penalty minutes.

In 183 professional career games, all in the ECHL, Kulakov has totaled 37 points (13g-24a) and 299 penalty minutes between the Worcester Railers (2022-24), Allen (2024-25) and Reading (2025-26).

"I am super excited to be back for another year as a Royal," stated Kulakov. "I can't wait to see the fans at Santander Arena on October 24th and to get that place rocking again. The bar is set high this year so we can't wait to get after it."

"Arty is a player who plays with his heart on his sleeve," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "He plays against other teams top lines, he sticks up for teammates, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to win. He became a fan favorite last year. We are happy to have him back and look forward to seeing him grow as a player."

Prior to beginning his professional career with Worcester in the spring of the 2022-23 campaign, Kulakov played two seasons with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. In 102 games played for Erie, the 6'2", 216-pound, left-shot defenseman tallied 16 points (5g-11a) to go with 145 penalty minutes.

Royals 2026-27 roster (4):

Forward (1): Connor McMenamin

Defensemen (3): Artem Kulakov, Jack Page, Carter Schade







ECHL Stories from July 14, 2026

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