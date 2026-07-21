Royals Re-Sign Miles Gendron for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Miles Gendron has re-signed with the club for the 2026-27 season.

Gendron, 30, enters his eighth professional season following a 45-game campaign with Reading where the Shrewsbury, Massachusetts native recorded 14 points (2g-12a) and received the distinction as the 2025-26 Team Captain. Currently in his second stint with the franchise, Gendron skated in four games for Reading in the 2019-20 season, registering one point (1a) and a +3 rating overall with the point and a +4 rating earned his his Royals debut at Wheeling in a 6-3 win on February 19th, 2020.

"I had such an amazing experience in Reading this past season," stated Gendron. "I know we have a good group of returning players with a mix of some new. I think we will have a great team that the fans can really look forward to seeing. I have strong belief in the staff and everyone involved in the organization and can't wait to get to work in October!"

"Miles is a first class human being, he is a highly competitive player, he is the type of person and player we want to represent our organization," stated Anthony Peters, Head Coach & General Manager. "I am personally grateful he has chosen to be a Royal again, he is so important to our culture and to help set our Royal Standard."

The 6'2", 181-pound, left-shot blue-liner was a third round, 70th overall, selection by the Ottawa Senators at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Across 240 ECHL career games, Gendron has logged 74 points (24g-50a) between Brampton (2018-19, 2019-20), Newfoundland (2019-20), Reading (2019-20, 2025-26), Utah (2020-21, 2021-22) and Greenville (2022-23, 2024-25). In 294 professional career games between the American Hockey League (AHL), ECHL, Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) and Norway, Gendron has totaled 86 points (29g-57a).

Prior to opening his pro career with Brampton in 2018-19, Gendron played four seasons in the NCAA for the University of Connecticut where he was a Captain his senior season (2018-19) and totaled 33 points (10g-23a) in 126 NCAA career games.

Royals 2026-27 roster (5):

Forward (1): Connor McMenamin

Defensemen (4): Miles Gendron, Artem Kulakov, Jack Page, Carter Schade







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