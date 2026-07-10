Defenseman Samuel Mayer Signs One-Year AHL Contract with Henderson

Published on July 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that defenseman Samuel Mayer has signed a one-year contract with the Henderson Silver Knights.

A native of L'Orignal, Ontario, Mayer enters his third season in the Golden Knights organization after skating in four games with the Silver Knights and 59 games for the Knight Monsters last season.

Mayer was a big part of the Knight Monsters' blue line, as he posted 33 points, which led all Tahoe defensemen, and 12 goals, which was tied for fourth in the ECHL amongst defensemen.

Mayer accumulated 95 penalty minutes for the Knight Monsters last season, which ranked him third on the team, trailing only Devon Paliani and Jake Durflinger.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Mayer appeared in 205 games in the Ontario Hockey League for the Peterborough Petes and Ottawa 67's, racking up 138 points (41g-97a) in those games.

The Knight Monsters open the 2026-27 season at home on Friday, October 23, against the New Mexico Goatheads. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from July 10, 2026

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