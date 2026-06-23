Mariners Announce Season-Ending Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their season-ending roster for 2025-26 on Tuesday, protecting the rights of 20 players as the signing period begins. The season-ending roster is the second in the three-step process of retaining players' rights, the first being the initial protected list, and the final being qualifying offers. Players can begin signing contracts today.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26. Therefore, players who were on NHL or AHL contracts in 2025-26 are not eligible for the list.

Here is the Mariners 2025-26 season-ending roster:

FORWARDS (13): Ben Allison, Max Andreev, Robert Cronin, Wyllum Deveaux, Shawn Element, Linus Hemstrom, Jacob Hudson, Zach Jordan, Xander Lamppa, Mason Primeau, Antonio Venuto, Sebastian Vidmar, Jack Works

DEFENSEMEN (6): Nick Anderson, Jaxon Bellamy, Owen Gallatin, Dylan MacKinnon, Andrew Nielsen, Michael Underwood

GOALTENDERS (1): Brad Arvanitis

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.

North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)

Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)

The Mariners 2026-27 season begins on Saturday, October 17th at Worcester with the Home Opener one week later on October 24th, also against the Railers. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts for the 2026-27 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from June 23, 2026

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