Solar Bears Submit Season-Ending Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced its season-ending roster, submitted to the ECHL. The roster is made up of 11 forwards, eight defensemen, and one goaltender.

FORWARDS: Anthony Bardaro, Tyler Bird [V], Andrew Bruder, Tyler Drevitch [V], Connor Eddy [R], Cole Kodsi, Massimo Lombardi [R], Aaron Luchuk [V], Jarid Lukosevicius [V], Keegan McMullen [R], Luciano Wilson [R].

DEFENSEMEN: Carter Allen, Logan Britt, Mark Cooper [R], Tony Follmer, Dustin Geregach, Kade Landry, Xavier Lapointe [R], Ethan Szmagaj

GOALTENDERS: Jon Gillies

KEY: [R] = Rookie for 2026-27 season, [V] = Veteran for 2026-27 season

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.







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