Tampa Bay Lightning, Orlando Solar Bears Extend Affiliation Agreement

Published on June 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have extended its ECHL affiliation agreement with the Orlando Solar Bears, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Solar Bears will continue to serve as the "AA" affiliate for the Lightning over the next two seasons.

"We're incredibly grateful of our continued partnership with the Solar Bears," said BriseBois. "Chris Heller, Matt MacDonald and the entire organization have created a first-class environment with a winning culture focused on player development, while also helping grow the game of hockey throughout the State of Florida. The Lightning look forward to the Solar Bears serving as our affiliate for another two seasons."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning," Solar Bears president Chris Heller said. "Julien BriseBois and his staff have continued to be first-class partners through our first eight seasons working together. With the geographical proximity of our two teams, the impact of our relationship in our respective communities is immense and plays a key factor in the growth of the game at the grassroots level in Central Florida."

Tampa Bay entered into its current affiliation with Orlando at the start of the 2018-19 season. Since that time, 46 players have appeared with both the Solar Bears and the Syracuse Crunch, Tampa Bay's American Hockey League affiliate, and Orlando has posted a 271-234-51-9 (.525) record.

Prior to that the Lightning held ECHL affiliations with the Adirondack Thunder for the 2017-18 season, the Kalamazoo Wings for 2016-17, and the Florida Everblades from 2010-2013. The Lightning's very first ECHL affiliate was the Louisville Icehawks during the Bolts' inaugural season in 1992-93.

The Solar Bears are members of the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.







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