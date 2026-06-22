Kalamazoo Wings to Host Outdoor Game on January 31

Published on June 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Kalamazoo Wings, announced Monday that Kalamazoo will host an Outdoor Game versus the Toledo Walleye on Sunday, January 31, 2027, at Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium.

The event marks the first-ever outdoor professional hockey game in Southwest Michigan, the second regular-season professional hockey game played outdoors in the state (2014: Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs at Michigan Stadium), and the third time the two teams (Toledo and Kalamazoo) have met in an outdoor setting (2014 and 2021 in Toledo). The game in Kalamazoo marks the fifth outdoor game in ECHL history.

The Outdoor Game Postgame Skate Ticket Package will go on sale to the general public Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. ET.

"Hockey has always had a special place in Kalamazoo, and this game is a celebration of everything that makes our hockey community unique," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "What excites me most is seeing college hockey and professional hockey come together in a way that highlights the future of our sport in this community."

Since opening its gates in 1939, Waldo Stadium has stood as one of Kalamazoo's most recognizable sports landmarks. Named in honor of Western Michigan University's first president, Dwight B. Waldo, the historic venue has hosted generations of Bronco football and countless memorable moments for the community.

In a first for the storied facility, Southwest Michigan is etching a unique chapter in Waldo Stadium's history. Before the Wings and Walleye take the ice, collegiate rivals Michigan and Western Michigan will make history as the first teams ever to play hockey on the stadium grounds on Saturday, January 30, 2027, adding another unforgettable milestone to one of Southwest Michigan's most iconic sporting venues.

"The opportunity to play an Outdoor Game at Waldo Stadium is something our players, staff, and fans will remember for a long time," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "Outdoor hockey brings a different energy and atmosphere, and to do it at home, in front of our fans, against a rival like Toledo makes it even more special. Moments like this don't come around often, and we're excited to bring our storied tradition to this historic venue."

Kalamazoo has won its previous two outdoor games in Toledo. The K-Wings bested the Walleye 2-1 in the first-ever ECHL outdoor game on December 27, 2014, at Fifth Third Field. The K-Wings then skated to a 3-2 shootout victory on December 26, 2021, behind an electric 41 of 43 stops by current Columbus Blue Jackets starting netminder Jet Greaves at Fifth Third Field.

"In many ways, this Outdoor Game is a preview of what's ahead," Will said. "Beginning in 2027, Broncos and K-Wings alike will call the Kalamazoo Event Center home, creating a shared space for hockey fans of all ages and backgrounds. This partnership with Western Michigan University reflects a bigger vision of growing the game, creating unforgettable experiences, and bringing our community together through hockey.

"Waldo Stadium will provide an incredible backdrop, but the real story is what this event represents for the future of hockey in Kalamazoo."

Previous ECHL Outdoor Games

Date Location Result

December 27, 2014 Fifth Third Field - Toledo, Ohio Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 1

January 4, 2015 Fifth Third Field - Toledo, Ohio Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2 (SO)

December 26, 2021 Fifth Third Field - Toledo, Ohio Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2 (SO)

December 31, 2021 Fifth Third Field - Toledo, Ohio Toledo 7, Indy 2







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