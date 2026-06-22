Gargoyles Announce Seven Acquisitions Through Future Considerations

Published on June 22, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes and AHL Western Conference Champion Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has acquired seven players through future considerations. The Gargoyles acquired defensemen Cullen Ferguson, Tristan De Jong, and Christian Berger, along with forwards Shane Ott, Jaxon Murray, Tyler Paquette, and Eric Martin.

Ferguson, 25, was acquired from Bloomington. The 6-foot defenseman played four seasons in the NCAA at Union College, serving as team captain during the 2024-25 season. After recording 51 points in 144 collegiate games, the blueliner signed with Fort Wayne. Last season, Ferguson appeared in 65 games and totaled 13 points (1G-12A). "Cullen is a two-way defenseman with a high percentage of completed passes," said Head Coach Mitch Giguere. "He will be a big asset for our team every time he touches the puck, and he will be able to be an active defenseman in the offensive zone."

De Jong, 26, was acquired from Greenville. He played last season in Sweden following two seasons under contract in the Edmonton Oilers organization. After winning the 2023 NCAA National Championship with Quinnipiac University, De Jong appeared in 66 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors and 41 ECHL games with the Fort Wayne Komets. Last season, the 6-foot-2 defenseman recorded 34 points (17G-17A) in 51 games overseas. "To be able to put our hands on a 6-foot-2 right-handed defenseman who can skate is not something you can do every day," said Giguere. "Tristan will bring stability to our defensive core on both sides of the ice."

Berger, 26, was acquired from Indy and also brings AHL experience following a decorated NCAA career at Penn State. Berger served as captain of the Nittany Lions during the 2023-24 season before signing with the Maine Mariners in 2024-25. He was later recalled on loan by the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he made his AHL debut. Last season, Berger appeared in 76 games with the Indy Fuel and recorded 22 points (1G-21A). "Christian is one of the reasons why Indy was able to make a late-season push and qualify for the playoffs," said Giguere. "He is already signed in Europe for next season, but he knows the door is open if he wants to come back."

Ott, 25, was also acquired from the Bloomington Bison. The 6-foot-1 forward played 149 games over four seasons at Niagara University, surpassing the 100-point mark with 100 points (32G-68A). He finished the 2024-25 season with the Bison and appeared in 69 games during his first full professional campaign. Ott recorded 58 points (13G-45A). "Shane is a playmaker who will help set up plays on the power play," said Giguere. "He will bring a lot of offense with his IQ and passing ability at five-on-five."

Murray, 22, will enter his rookie season after beginning his professional career with the Cincinnati Cyclones. Following two U SPORTS seasons at the University of Waterloo, Murray appeared in 17 games with Cincinnati and recorded six points (3G-3A). "Jaxon is a smart, puck-moving forward whose game is built around skating, offensive awareness, and reliable execution," said Giguere. "He's a player who plays with pace at all times."

Paquette, 25, was acquired from the Indy Fuel following his rookie season. The five-year Penn State University alumnus appeared in 143 NCAA games, finishing his collegiate career with 48 points (27G-21A). With the Fuel, Paquette recorded 22 points (8G-14A) during his first professional season. "Tyler is coming to Greensboro after spending five years under Guy Gadowsky and one full year in Indy under Duncan Dalmao," said Giguere. "What you see is what you get. He will bring size, experience from a full year in the ECHL, and leadership on the penalty kill."

Martin, 26, was also acquired from Indy. He joined the Fuel for his rookie season after five years in the NCAA at Bemidji State University. Martin served as an assistant captain for the Beavers during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. He finished his collegiate career with 88 points (27G-61A) in 165 games. During the 2025-26 season, Martin recorded 11 points (5G-6A) in 41 games. "Eric is a speed-driven, right-shot forward whose game is built around pace, energy, and offensive support," said Giguere. "His skating allows him to pressure defenders and create transition opportunities."

The Gargoyles also completed prior future consideration obligations involving forwards Greg Smith and Blake Humphrey. Smith was acquired by the Toledo Walleye after originally being traded to the Rapid City Rush, while Humphrey was acquired by the Idaho Steelheads. The Gargoyles thank both players for their contributions during the inaugural season and wish them the best in their future endeavors.

Greensboro will announce its 20-man roster on Tuesday, June 23. The team will then begin signing players to ECHL contracts for the 2026-27 season. Player signings will be announced upon approval by the ECHL Department of Hockey Operations.







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