Solar Bears Welcome Back Franchise Stalwarts Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk for 2026-27 Season

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the hockey club has agreed to terms with captain Tyler Bird and the team's all-time leading scorer Aaron Luchuk on ECHL Standard Player Contracts (SPC) to open the player signing window for the 2026-27 season.

Bird, 29, returns for his eighth season with the Solar Bears, making him the longest-tenured Solar Bear in franchise history.

The Andover, Mass. native celebrated multiple milestones last season with Orlando, earning his 200th ECHL point, 100th ECHL goal, 100th assist as a Solar Bear, and passed Tristan Langan for second in franchise history when he recorded his 202nd point as a Solar Bear early in the 2025-26 season. Bird also became the first Solar Bear to appear in 400 games for the franchise on February 14, 2026 vs. Kansas City.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 472 ECHL games over eight seasons with Greenville, Reading, Wheeling, and Orlando, scoring 237 points (111g-126a). Bird has also appeared in 13 American Hockey League games for Syracuse and San Jose, scoring three assists.

Prior to turning pro, Bird played four seasons of collegiate hockey for Brown University, where he recorded 35 points (22g-13a) in 120 games for the Bears program. Bird only missed four games during his NCAA career and was named an alternate captain for his senior season.

Bird was a fifth-round selection (137th overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Luchuk, 29, returns for his sixth season in purple and orange after recording his second consecutive 50+ point season with the Solar Bears, leading the 2025-26 roster in scoring.

He is the franchise's all-time leader in goals (115), assists (161) and points (276). Luchuk recorded his 300th ECHL point on November 9, 2025 at South Carolina and his 100th goal as a Solar Bear on January 20 vs. Jacksonville. Luchuk also appeared in his 300th game as a Solar Bear on March 29, becoming just the second player in franchise history to reach that plateau (Tyler Bird).

In his professional career spanning eight seasons, Luchuk has appeared in 386 ECHL games with Newfoundland, Brampton, and Orlando, 48 AHL games with Belleville, Toronto, Laval and Hartford, and 44 games between HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden second professional league) and ICEHL (Austria top professional league). Luchuk needs 52 points to become the 66th player to date to reach 400 points in ECHL history. His 348 points is eighth among active players in the ECHL.

Prior to his professional career, the Kingston, Ontario native played 274 Ontario Hockey League games with the Windsor Spitfires and the Barrie Colts. The Windsor Spitfires were crowned Memorial Cup Champions during the 2016-17 OHL season, with Luchuk scoring the game-winning goal. While splitting time with the Spitfires and the Colts during the 2017-18 season, Luchuk was the OHL's scoring leader, notching 115 points (50g-65a) in 68 regular season games, earning him OHL second team all-star honors and the Leo Lalonde Trophy as the OHL's top overage player.







ECHL Stories from June 23, 2026

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