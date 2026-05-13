ECHL Transactions - May 13
Published on May 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 13, 2026:
Allen:
Add Hank Crone, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mark Duarte, F Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Jett Jones, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Oliver Cooper, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyson Feist, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Bookman, D Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Linus Hemstrom, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan McGuire, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jaxon Bellamy, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Justin Nachbaur, F Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Mayer, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Zac Funk, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from May 13, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 13 - ECHL
- Thunder Announce Date for 2026-27 Home Opener - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Ready in Charleston for Pivotal Game 3 - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Series Shifts to DFW for Game 3 - Allen Americans
- Head Coach Scott Burt Relieved of Duties - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Zach Vinnell Departs Gladiators to Pursue New Opportunity - Atlanta Gladiators
- Hudson's Double Overtime Winner Evens up North Division Finals - Maine Mariners
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