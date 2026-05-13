ECHL Transactions - May 13

Published on May 13, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 13, 2026:

Allen:

Add Hank Crone, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mark Duarte, F Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Jett Jones, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Oliver Cooper, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyson Feist, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Bookman, D Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Linus Hemstrom, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan McGuire, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jaxon Bellamy, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Kaden Bohlsen, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Mayer, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Zac Funk, F Placed on Reserve







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