Peoria's Jack Bostedt Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year

Published on April 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Thursday announced that Jack Bostedt of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of team coaches and staff.

Kristian Stead of the Evansville Thunderbolts finished second in the balloting.

Bostedt set new SPHL records with a 1.58 goals against average and a 0.946 save percentage. Bostedt also led the league with five shutouts and ranked sixth in wins (17 - tied), despite playing only 28 games.

A native of Janesville, WI, Bostedt becomes the fourth Peoria netminder to win the award, joining Colby Muise, Eric Levine, and Kyle Rank.

Previous SPHL Goaltender of the Year Winners

2024-25 - Colby Muise, Peoria Rivermen

2023-24 - Hayden Stewart, Birmingham Bulls

2022-23 - Trevor Gorsuch, Evansville Thunderbolts

2021-22 - Hunter Vorva, Huntsville Havoc

2020-21 - Jake Theut, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen

2018-19 - Mavric Parks, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen

2012-13 - Riley Gill, Louisiana IceGators

2011-12 - Ian Vigier, Columbus Cottonmouths

2010-11 - Mark Sibbald, Huntsville Havoc

2009-10 - Bill Zaniboni, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Andrew Gallant, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Tim Haun, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 - Chad Rycroft, Columbus Cottonmouths

2005-06 - Terry Denike, Florida Seals

2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Rookie of the Year on Friday.







SPHL Stories from April 23, 2026

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