Peoria's Jack Bostedt Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year
Published on April 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Thursday announced that Jack Bostedt of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the SPHL Goaltender of the Year in a vote of team coaches and staff.
Kristian Stead of the Evansville Thunderbolts finished second in the balloting.
Bostedt set new SPHL records with a 1.58 goals against average and a 0.946 save percentage. Bostedt also led the league with five shutouts and ranked sixth in wins (17 - tied), despite playing only 28 games.
A native of Janesville, WI, Bostedt becomes the fourth Peoria netminder to win the award, joining Colby Muise, Eric Levine, and Kyle Rank.
Previous SPHL Goaltender of the Year Winners
2024-25 - Colby Muise, Peoria Rivermen
2023-24 - Hayden Stewart, Birmingham Bulls
2022-23 - Trevor Gorsuch, Evansville Thunderbolts
2021-22 - Hunter Vorva, Huntsville Havoc
2020-21 - Jake Theut, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Eric Levine, Peoria Rivermen
2018-19 - Mavric Parks, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Brad Barone, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz
2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem
2014-15 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 - Kyle Rank, Peoria Rivermen
2012-13 - Riley Gill, Louisiana IceGators
2011-12 - Ian Vigier, Columbus Cottonmouths
2010-11 - Mark Sibbald, Huntsville Havoc
2009-10 - Bill Zaniboni, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Andrew Gallant, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Tim Haun, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 - Chad Rycroft, Columbus Cottonmouths
2005-06 - Terry Denike, Florida Seals
2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Rookie of the Year on Friday.
SPHL Stories from April 23, 2026
- Peoria's Jack Bostedt Named SPHL Goaltender of the Year - SPHL
- Abbate's Late Goal Leads Thunderbolts to Game 3 Victory - Evansville Thunderbolts
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