LOVB Championship to be Held at Long Beach's LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid Live on USA Network

Published on March 24, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest community in youth volleyball and the nation's first professional volleyball league built from the club up, today announced that the LOVB Championship will be held at LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid (6000 E. Atherton St., Long Beach, CA 90815) in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday, April 16 and Saturday, April 18. Both LOVB Championship dates will air live on USA Network as part of LOVB Pro's multi-year agreement with Versant. First serve for the championship match is set for Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. PT. live on USA Network.

Tickets for the LOVB Championship at LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid go on sale Tuesday, March 24 and are available at LOVB.com/Championship. Tickets start at just $36 for an All-Session pass or $23 for single-match tickets. Parking is available in Lot G11 or the Pyramid parking structure.

The LOVB Championship is the culmination of a postseason that begins with the LOVB Playoffs, taking place April 10-12 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky., where the league's top four teams compete in a two-match series. The winners of the Playoffs will meet in Long Beach for the Championship, a two-match series determining the league's second professional champion. Should the series be tied one match apiece, a golden set to 15 points will be played immediately following the second match.

USA Network is set to broadcast the LOVB Championship live from Southern California. United States Olympian Courtney Thompson and play-by-play commentator Shelby Coppedge, who have called LOVB's USA Game of the Week all season long, will continue as the broadcast duo for the LOVB Championship on USA. Camryn Irwin is set to join the broadcast team as a sideline reporter.

LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid, home to Long Beach State's Division I athletics including the defending national champions in men's volleyball, is one of the most storied and unique venues in collegiate athletics and a natural home for the LOVB Championship.

"The LOVB Championship at LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid is everything this league was built toward. A world-class venue, a community that lives and breathes volleyball, and a stage that honors the athletes who have given everything to compete at this level," said LOVB Pro Commissioner Sandra Idehen. "Long Beach has one of the most passionate volleyball communities in the country, and bringing the Championship here is our way of celebrating what this sport means to so many people in Southern California. We cannot wait to watch history be made at the Pyramid."

Ahead of the LOVB Championship match on Saturday, April 18, fans are invited to a LOVB Fan Fest on the north side of LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid, outside the red entrance, from noon to 4 p.m. PT. The free outdoor celebration will feature activations, music, and opportunities to engage with the LOVB community ahead of the title match. Doors to the arena open at 4 p.m. PT. Following the conclusion of the championship match, LOVB will host an on-court awards ceremony to celebrate the season's champion.

"Long Beach has long been a home for volleyball excellence, from NCAA National Champions at Long Beach State to our role as a host city for Olympic beach volleyball in 2028," said Mayor Rex Richardson. "The LOVB Championship at the LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid is a continuation of that legacy, bringing elite competition to a city that knows, celebrates, and elevates the sport."

The LOVB Championship marks another milestone in the league's rapid rise. Now in its second season, LOVB has added three new professional teams, five new ownership groups, and more than 30 premium brand partners, while growing its broadcast footprint through USA Network, ESPN and Victory+. The league's youth-to-pro ecosystem, which serves more than 26,000 athletes across 92 club locations nationwide, continues to set a new standard for how a professional league can be rooted in community from the ground up.

For more information about League One Volleyball, please visit www.lovb.com.







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