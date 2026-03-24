LOVB Championship Tickets Available Now

Published on March 24, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







The LOVB Championship, a two-match title series for League One Volleyball's 2026 season, will take place April 16 and 18 at the LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

With the title on the line, the Championship will be the pinnacle of the 2026 LOVB season and bring the league's top two teams together for a pair of thrilling contests at one of volleyball's iconic venues in the West.

Tickets to the LOVB Championship are now available.

Secure your seats

New this season, LOVB Pro's postseason will consist of two rounds:

LOVB Playoffs: April 10-12 in Louisville, Kentucky

LOVB Championship: April 16 & 18 in Long Beach, California

In the Playoffs, the top four teams in the regular season compete in a two-match series (No. 1 vs. No. 4, No. 2 vs. No. 3). The winners of the LOVB Playoffs will meet in the LOVB Championship, another two-match series held in Long Beach.

Should the series be tied one match apiece, a golden set to 15 points will be played immediately following the second match.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 24, 2026

LOVB Championship Tickets Available Now - LOVB

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