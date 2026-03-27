Women's Lacrosse League Holds 2026 Supplemental Draft, Expanding Rosters Ahead of Inaugural Regular Season

Published on March 26, 2026 under Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) News Release







NEW YORK - The Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today held its 2026 Supplemental Draft, with each of the league's four teams selecting players to expand their rosters from 13 to 19 players in preparation for the WLL's inaugural regular season this summer.

The Supplemental Draft order was determined by the results of the 2026 Lexus Championship Series. No trades were permitted during the Supplemental Draft. Each team made their selections in a snake draft format, adding depth and talent ahead of the most expansive competition calendar in WLL history.

2026 WLL SUPPLEMENTAL DRAFT SELECTIONS

Pick 1 - Maryland Charm: Sam Apuzzo, Boston College

Pick 2 - Boston Guard: Kenzie Kent, Boston College

Pick 3 - California Palms: Marie McCool, UNC

Pick 4 - New York Charging: Sydney Scales, Boston College

Pick 5 - New York Charging: Delaney Sweitzer, Syracuse / Northwestern

Pick 6 - California Palms: Emma LoPinto, Boston College

Pick 7 - Boston Guard: Rachel Clark, Boston College

Pick 8 - Maryland Charm: Cassidy Spilis, Rutgers

Pick 9 - Maryland Charm: Brooklyn Neumen, UNC

Pick 10 - Boston Guard: Savannah Sweitzer, Syracuse

Pick 11 - California Palms: Jordan Dean, UMass

Pick 12 - New York Charging: Caroline Wakefield, UNC

Pick 13 - New York Charging: Sammy White, Northwestern

Pick 14 - California Palms: Katie Detwiler, Loyola Maryland

Pick 15 - Boston Guard: Amy Moreau, UMass

Pick 16 - Maryland Charm: Erica Evans, Maryland

Pick 17 - Maryland Charm: Nicole Humphrey, UNC

Pick 18 - Boston Guard: Kristin O'Neill, Penn State

Pick 19 - California Palms: Jackie Wolak, Notre Dame

Pick 20 - New York Charging: Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse

Pick 21 - New York Charging: Natalie Smith, Syracuse

Pick 22 - California Palms: Gabby Rosenzweig, Duke/Penn

Pick 23 - Boston Guard: Niki Miles, Northwestern

Pick 24 - Maryland Charm: Alex Aust Holman, Maryland

Pick 25 - Boston Guard: Nicole Perroni, Louisville

With rosters now set at 19 players, each team's final four spots will be filled at the inaugural WLL College Draft on April 15, bringing all rosters to their regular season limit of 23 players.

The WLL's inaugural regular season opens with the Boston Guard taking on the New York Charging at WLL Opening Weekend on May 15 at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. For tickets and the full schedule, visit thewll.com/schedule.







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