National Arena League Lands Multi-Year National Broadcast Deal with Scripps Sports Network

Published on March 23, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release







Conover, NC - The National Arena League (NAL), represented by Stoked Sports & Entertainment and Sky Top Content, is proud to announce that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Scripps Sports Network, marking a significant step forward in the league's continued growth and national visibility.

Through this partnership, the NAL will align with a proven leader in broadcasting, leveraging Scripps Sports' expansive distribution across local stations and national platforms to reach audiences nationwide.

Commissioner Brandon Ikard stated, "This is something I have been working toward for a long time, and I am proud to see it come together with the support of Stoked Sports & Entertainment and Sky Top Content. This agreement gives the National Arena League the ability to be viewed in over 120 million households nationwide and creates a major opportunity for our teams, players, and fans."

Additional details regarding this agreement, including broadcast schedules and coverage specifics, will be released in the coming days.

About Scripps Sports Network

Scripps Sports Network is part of The E.W. Scripps Company, one of the largest and most established media organizations in the United States. Scripps owns and operates a portfolio of more than 60 television stations in over 40 markets, reaching a vast national audience through both local broadcast affiliates and its growing network of national distribution platforms.

Scripps has established itself as a premier broadcast partner for major professional sports, including agreements with organizations such as the WNBA, NHL, and other top-tier leagues. In addition to its local station footprint, Scripps owns national networks such as ION Television and Bounce, further expanding its reach and influence across the sports and entertainment landscape.

With a footprint that extends into over 120 million households nationwide, Scripps Sports Network provides leagues with a powerful platform to deliver live content at scale and connect with fans across the country.







National Arena League Stories from March 23, 2026

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