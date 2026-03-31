South Bay Lakers Head Coach Zach Guthrie Named NBA G League Coach of the Month

Published on March 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - South Bay Lakers head coach Zach Guthrie has been named NBA G League Coach of the Month for games played in March.

Guthrie led South Bay to a league-best 10-2 record during the month, securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. South Bay won four of five road contests in March, marking its best winning percentage for road games in a single month this season. On March 15 at Rip City Remix, the Texas native guided South Bay to a franchise-record 12th consecutive victory.

South Bay outscored opponents by 116 points in March, an average margin of 9.7 per game. The team recorded four double-digit victories, including three by 15+ points and two by 20+ points. The second-year head coach utilized eight different starting lineups during the month, with 11 players earning at least one start.

South Bay will host the San Diego Clippers in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, Wednesday, April 1, at 7 p.m. PT at UCLA Health Training Center. Tickets are available.







NBA G League Stories from March 31, 2026

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