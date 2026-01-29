Greensboro Swarm Reveal HBCU Night Jersey, Event Lineup Ahead of January 30 Contest

Published on January 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today unveiled its HBCU Night jersey, which will be worn Friday, Jan. 30, against the Windy City Bulls at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

HBCU Night, presented by Hudson Automotive Group, celebrates the legacy, culture and lasting impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities through a specially designed uniform and in-arena activations highlighting local and regional HBCU institutions.

The evening will feature an in-stands performance by the North Carolina A&T State University Drum Line, pregame performances by the Livingstone College cheerleaders and participation from Bennett College students and alumni, who will perform both the national anthem and Lift Every Voice and Sing. Bennett College Interim President Dr. Teresa Hardee will also be recognized as the game's Honorary Captain.

Designed to honor the influence of HBCUs, the HBCU Night jersey features a core blue base accented by gold detailing, colors commonly seen across HBCU institutions, including North Carolina A&T State University. The patterned side panels draw inspiration from traditional African textiles commonly associated with HBCU culture, symbolizing heritage, unity and enduring excellence.

Worn in celebration of HBCU Night, the jersey reflects the lasting legacy of HBCUs while reinforcing the Swarm's commitment to community, opportunity and inclusion.

All Swarm game-worn jerseys from the contest will be auctioned during the game, with proceeds benefiting Hudson Automotive Group. Fans can place bids at one.bidpal.net/swarmhbcunight2026.

North Carolina is home to 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities - the second-most of any state in the country - with Greensboro proudly serving as home to Bennett College and North Carolina A&T State University. Tickets for the Swarm's Jan. 30 HBCU Night matchup against the Windy City Bulls remain available and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or through a ticket representative at 336-907-3600.







NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.