Legends' Fourth Quarter Rally Not Enough against Rip City

Published on January 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Portland, OR - The Texas Legends (5-9) dropped the first of back-to-back games against the Rip City Remix (9-7) Tuesday night, falling 117-115 at Chiles Center.

The Legends trailed by as many as 16 but mounted a fourth-quarter rally that brought the game within one possession in the final minutes. A go-ahead three attempt by Banton in the final seconds was missed just short, allowing Rip City to escape with the narrow win.

Dalano Banton led the Legends with 34 points, adding 4 assists and 4 rebounds. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl posted a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Mark Armstrong added a strong 23-point effort off the bench, while Jamarion Sharp contributed 10 points, 8 boards, and 5 blocks. D'Moi Hodge rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points.

Rip City was paced by Blake Hinson's 26 points and 12 rebounds. Sean Pedulla added 25 points and 7 assists, while Alex Reese knocked down six threes to finish with 22 points.

The two teams will square off again Wednesday night in Portland. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT and the game will stream live on UEN, MavsTV, and KFAA.

