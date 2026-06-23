Mini Cruisers Pistons Academy Camp for Grades 1-3 Returns to Wayne State Fieldhouse

Published on June 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT - On dates July 15-17 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET, Pistons Academy will see the return of the Motor City Cruise "Mini Cruisers" camp for kids grades 1-3 at Wayne State Fieldhouse, the home of the Pistons' G League affiliate.

Each day will consist of professional instruction and innovative skill development during the morning hours followed by full-court games and contests in the afternoon. All youngsters participating will receive an exclusive Pistons reversible jersey, visits by Detroit Pistons and Motor City Cruise personalities and two complimentary tickets to a 2026-27 Detroit Pistons home game at Little Caesars Arena.







NBA G League Stories from June 23, 2026

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