Mini Cruisers Pistons Academy Camp for Grades 1-3 Returns to Wayne State Fieldhouse
Published on June 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise News Release
DETROIT - On dates July 15-17 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET, Pistons Academy will see the return of the Motor City Cruise "Mini Cruisers" camp for kids grades 1-3 at Wayne State Fieldhouse, the home of the Pistons' G League affiliate.
Each day will consist of professional instruction and innovative skill development during the morning hours followed by full-court games and contests in the afternoon. All youngsters participating will receive an exclusive Pistons reversible jersey, visits by Detroit Pistons and Motor City Cruise personalities and two complimentary tickets to a 2026-27 Detroit Pistons home game at Little Caesars Arena.
NBA G League Stories from June 23, 2026
- Yoga at the Arena - Delaware Blue Coats
- Mini Cruisers Pistons Academy Camp for Grades 1-3 Returns to Wayne State Fieldhouse - Motor City Cruise
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Mini Cruisers Pistons Academy Camp for Grades 1-3 Returns to Wayne State Fieldhouse
- As Detroit Pistons Keep Winning, Franchise Honors Mexican Heritage at Cinco de Mayo Parade
- Detroit Pistons Sign Tolu Smith
- Isaac Jones Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League First Team
- Cruise Season Comes to a Close in Hard-Fought Playoff Battle with Magic