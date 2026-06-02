Windy City Bulls Announce Six Home Game Dates as Part of the Team's Tenth Anniversary Season
Published on June 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls News Release
Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced six confirmed home game dates as a preview to the team's tenth anniversary season.
The priority dates include the first Saturday game of the 2026-27 season (Nov. 7) which will honor the team's ten-year history in the NBA G League. Also announced is the team's annual Education Day presented by BMO (Feb. 17), featuring a day packed with learning and excitement for local teachers and students.
The confirmed home game dates are:
Saturday, November 7 - Tenth Anniversary Celebration
Saturday, January 9
Saturday, January 16
Monday, January 18 - MLK Day Game
Wednesday, February 17 - Education Day presented by BMO
Sunday, March 14 - Day Game
2026-27 season memberships are available now and group experience packages may be booked for the six confirmed game dates. The full season schedule and promotional schedule will be announced this September. To learn more about offerings for the 2026-27 season please call 847.396.7070 to connect with the Windy City Bulls ticketing team or visit WindyCityBulls.com.
NBA G League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Windy City Bulls Announce Six Home Game Dates as Part of the Team's Tenth Anniversary Season - Windy City Bulls
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