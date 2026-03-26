Osceola Magic Extend Winning Streak to Five with Victory over Skyhawks

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Mar. 25, 2026) - The Osceola Magic (25-9) extended its winning streak while simultaneously ending the College Park Skyhawks (13-21) six-game streak with a 129-120 victory on Wednesday night at Gateway Center Arena. The win paired with a Cleveland Charge loss Tuesday night secured the Osceola Magic a top-two seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs.

Tickets for the Magic's first-round playoff game on Wednesday, April 1 can be purchased at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs. Exact time and opponent will be determined at a later date.

Phillip Wheeler scored a season-high 30 points for the Magic on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. Colin Castleton recorded his fifth-straight double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Reece Beekman dished out a career-high 13 assists for Osceola.

Keshon Gilbert recorded a near triple-double with 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for the Skyhawks. Isaih Moore turned in a 21-point, 11-rebound performance off the College Park bench.

The Magic and Skyhawks exchanged leads seven times throughout the first half, but it was College Park that went into the locker room with a 67-61 advantage. Gilbert scored 22 points in the opening 24 minutes of the game on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting from the field. Wheeler was just as efficient while dropping in 17 points in the first half.

Neither team shot the ball well coming out in the third quarter, with both Osceola and College Park failing to shoot better than 38 percent from the field. However, the Magic chipped away and trailed by just three points headed into the final frame.

The Magic found their shooting touch in the fourth quarter and exploded for 41 points on 13-of-23 from the field and 7-of-13 from behind the arc. Wheeler tallied 11 points while Javonte Smart hit three threes to pace the way to a victory.

Up Next:

The Magic finish off their regular season with back-to-back games against the Motor City Cruise on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 at Wayne State Fieldhouse. Friday's game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and be streamed on Roku Sports Channel.

Osceola will host an opening round game during the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, on Wednesday night, April 1. Exact time and opponent will be determined at the conclusion of the season. For more ticket information and the full playoff schedule, fans can visit OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 25 36 27 41 129

Skyhawks 35 32 24 29 120

Game Notes:

The Magic won their 33rd game between the Tip Off Tournament and regular season, marking the most wins over a 50-game season in franchise history.

After hitting five threes on Wednesday night, Javonte Smart moved into 3rd place on the Osceola Magic all-time leader board in three-pointers made (161).

Colin Castleton secured his 20th double-double of his Magic career, moving into a tie with Troy Caupain for second most in Magic franchise history.

Smart eclipsed the 1,000-point mark as a member of the Osceola Magic.

Justin Minaya surpassed 100 defensive rebounds as a member of the Magic after securing four against the Skyhawks.

Reece Beekman recorded a career-high 13 assists.







NBA G League Stories from March 25, 2026

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