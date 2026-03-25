South Bay Lakers Fall to Stockton on Last-Second Three

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers fell to the Stockton Kings 115-114 Tuesday night at UCLA Health Training Center, moving to 24-10 in the regular season and 14-2 at home.

South Bay was led by forward Arthur Kaluma, who recorded a career-high 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, setting a new season high for a South Bay reserve. Center Malik Williams posted his 20th double-double of the season with 23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Guard RJ Davis added 16 points, five rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block, while forward Anton Watson contributed 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and one block.

Neither team pulled away, with 25 lead changes marking a season high for a South Bay game. South Bay erased a 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, opening the final period on a 9-0 run before regaining the lead. The teams traded baskets down the stretch before Davis hit a three-pointer to give South Bay a two-point advantage with five seconds remaining. Stockton responded on the ensuing possession, as forward DaQuan Jeffries knocked down a three-pointer in the final seconds to secure the one-point victory, marking South Bay's fifth loss by a single point this season.

Jeffries led Stockton with 27 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block. Guard Jon Elmore recorded 23 points, two rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks. Forward Jaylin Williams added a double-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks. Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. contributed 18 points, while guard Mitchell Mascari added 17 points as a reserve.

South Bay will host the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m. PT at UCLA Health Training Center.







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