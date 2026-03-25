Charge Focus on Fans for Regular Season Wrap up at Public Hall

Published on March 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND -  The Cleveland Charge close the regular season at home as they host the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) for Cleveland Salute Night on Saturday, March 28, at 7:00 p.m. Information on Cleveland's first round playoff game date, time, and opponent will be announced following the conclusion of all regular season games on Saturday night.

Saturday, March 28th, 7:00 p.m. - Charge vs. Nets - Cleveland Salute Night

Cleveland Salute Night spotlights the supporters and fans who bring the energy and excitement to Public Hall throughout the season with a special night of giveaways and appreciation on the weekend close to the regular Cleveland Charge season.

A top-tier giveaway for the top-tier fans in the league starts at the doors of Public Hall, with the first 2,000 guests in the building receiving a Nae'Qwan Tomlin bobblehead courtesy of Jet Express recognizing the athlete's journey through the G League and his success on the Cavaliers court this season.

Fans can pose for a commemorative photo from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and, starting at halftime, pick up a printed copy with a Charge 2025-26 border at the Community Corner. Peace, Love, and Little Donuts will be onsite selling their delectable mini donuts as an added treat.

The night's 50/50 raffle, available in person and  online,  will benefit We're Bridging the Gap, an organization providing financial resources to minority students in the Kenston community seeking higher education or trade school degrees.

Charge fans will have the chance to bid on unique autographed items, including full-size authentic basketballs and full-team signed items, via DASH from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Center Court, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge, will be thanking fans with 20% off Charge Merchandise (some exclusions apply) at Public Hall, Center Court Pinecrest and online at ChargeTeamShop.com.

Fans can also meet future NBA Stars after the game! The full Charge Team will be signing autographs post-game in addition to fan favorite post-game on court free throws!

The Charge have punched their ticket to the NBA G-League postseason! Playoff PLUS Packages are on sale NOW and include tickets to the first Home Playoff Game for as low as $15 + no fees and FREE tickets to a game during the 2026-27 regular season in November.

9:00 p.m. (approximately 15 minutes after the completion of the Charge game) - P League All-Star Celebrity Basketball Event

The fourth annual P League All-Star Celebrity Basketball event delivers a full night of basketball and entertainment in downtown Cleveland, pairing live competition with culture-driven energy. Featuring celebrity players, special guests, and in-arena fan moments, the night is sure to excite. The event uses the game as a platform to celebrate the city while supporting meaningful community impact.

Confirmed participants include former Ohio State Buckeye and current Cleveland Brown Jerome Baker, Cleveland Browns Legend Joe Haden, Ohio State National Championship winning quarterback Cardale Jones, the WWE's Vic Joseph, former IBF North American Light Welterweight Title holder Montana Love, and The Mason Brothers Boxing including WBO Lightweight Title holder Abdullah Mason. *

*Appearances subject to change







NBA G League Stories from March 25, 2026

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