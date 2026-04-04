Stockton Kings Punch Ticket to Third Straight Western Conference Finals

Published on April 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The No. 3 seed Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, defeated the No. 7 seed Rip City Remix, 107-95, Friday night at Adventist Health Arena in the semifinals of the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google. With the win, Stockton advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the third consecutive season.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries led the Kings with 25 points, eight rebounds, four steals, and four made three-pointers. Forward Jaylin Williams added 20 points off the bench, knocking down six three-pointers, while guard Jameer Nelson Jr. and forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. chipped in 18 points apiece.

Rip City was led by forward Jayson Kent, guard Chris Youngblood, and center Yang Hansen who scored 24, 23, and 20 points, respectively.

Stockton seized control early, opening the game on a dominant 20-2 run. The Kings poured in a season-high 42 first-quarter points while holding the Remix to just 17, building a commanding 25-point lead. Rip City responded in the second quarter, outscoring Stockton 27-25, but the Kings maintained a 67-44 advantage at halftime.

The Remix mounted a strong comeback in the third quarter, erupting on a 26-6 run to close the gap. Stockton's lead was trimmed to 73-70 with three minutes remaining before Williams halted the surge with a timely three-pointer. Rip City continued to press, pulling within two (76-74) after a 30-9 quarter.

The game slowed into a grind in the fourth quarter, with the teams exchanging baskets until the score narrowed to 85-83 with 5:37 to play. Jeffries and Baldwin Jr. delivered back-to-back three-pointers late to restore momentum, followed by another Baldwin Jr. three-pointer to push the lead to 10 (103-93) with two minutes left. Stockton's defense sealed the win down the stretch, closing out the 107-95 victory.

The Kings now hit the road to face the No. 1 seed South Bay Lakers in the Western Conference Finals on April 5 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on ESPNU.







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