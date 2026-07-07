Long Island Nets Name Shawn Swords as Head Coach

Published on July 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have named Shawn Swords as the eighth head coach in franchise history.

"Shawn has been a cornerstone of our staff since joining the organization, and we're thrilled to elevate him to head coach," said Long Island Nets General Manager Matt MacDonald. "He has been an invaluable presence on our bench and a trusted voice in the development of our players. His experience, basketball acumen and dedication to the organization have prepared him to lead our team on Long Island, and we're excited to support Shawn and his staff as they guide the next generation of talent."

Swords is promoted to head coach after spending the previous three seasons as associate head coach with Long Island, a role he assumed after joining the organization as an assistant coach ahead of the 2022-23 season. Prior to his time with Long Island, the Ottawa, Ontario, native spent 15 seasons (2007-2022) as head coach at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, where he also played five collegiate seasons (1992-97) and earned a bachelor's degree in economics.

Swords brings extensive international coaching experience to the role, having served as an assistant coach with the Canadian Junior National team (2010, 2011) and at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

Before beginning his coaching career, Swords played professionally overseas for a decade (1997-2007) in countries including France and Italy. He also represented his home country on Team Canada at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. As a collegiate player at Laurentian, Swords was a four-time OUAA East all-star and a second-team All-Canadian, leading the Voyageurs to the CIAU national championship Final 8 semifinals in 1996-97.

Tickets for regular season home games at Nassau Coliseum are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about ticket membership options or group experience packages, contact info@longislandnets.com or call 934.948.2546.







NBA G League Stories from July 7, 2026

Long Island Nets Name Shawn Swords as Head Coach - Long Island Nets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.