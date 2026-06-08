Cincinnati Cyclones Nominated for Five 2025-26 ECHL League Awards

Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, today announced that the organization has been nominated for five yearly league awards. The 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, are set to take place at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer meetings are set to take place in Nashville on Wednesday, June 24.

The Cincinnati Cyclones front office was nominated for five total awards, including one individual award for the 2025-26 season. The four team nominations are the following;

Inclusive Spirit Award - Cincinnati Cyclones

Specialty Jersey of the Year - Cincinnati 3-Ways

Game Operations Team of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones

Social Media Team of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones

Cyclones' Broadcasting and Public Relations Coordinator Rudy Hodgson was nominated for the Joe Babik Award, given to the league's Media/PR Director of the Year and marks Cincinnati's lone individual nomination this season. This marks the third straight season Cincinnati is nominated for Game Operations Team of the Year, Specialty Jersey of the Year, and the Inclusive Spirit Award. Additionally, this is the first nomination in team history for Social Media Team of the Year.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from June 8, 2026

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