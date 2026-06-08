ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Florida's Jesse Lansdell has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #O-2, Florida at Kansas City, on June 6.
Lansdell is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized illegal check to the head infraction at 11:25 of the first period.
Lansdell will miss Game 3 of the Kelly Cup Finals on Wednesday (June 10).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
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