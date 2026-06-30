Gargoyles Awarded 2026 Marketing Team of the Year at ECHL League Meetings

Published on June 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles were finalists in two categories at the ECHL Awards on Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena during the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville, TN.

The Gargoyles were awarded Marketing Team of the Year, taking home the honor after their work promoting the team's Inaugural Season. Greensboro was also nominated for Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year with their creative Mystery Mini Sticks promotion.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Opening Weekend is set for Friday and Saturday, October 16-17, when the Gargoyles host the Reading Royals. For more information about season tickets or group outings, call (336) 365-0295 or email info@gargoyleshockey







ECHL Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.