Thunder Announces Additions to Front Office Staff

Published on June 30, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce several additions to the Front Office staff. Joining the organization are:

Cameron Levy, Vice President of Ticket Sales

Shianna Woods, Account Executive

Molly Gallegos, Director of Fan Engagement

Babara Johnson, Summer Account Executive Intern

Breckin Gormley, Summer Account Executive Intern

Catherine Omer, Summer Account Executive Intern

Levy joins the Thunder after having the same role with the Utah Grizzlies. In his short time with the Grizzlies, Levy was presented with a league award for Most Creative Revenue Generation for his Cornhole on Ice & Ink Against Cancer promotion.

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Cameron graduated from the University of Utah in 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management. Cameron grew up close to the sports world and played both varsity football & varsity hockey.

In his professional career, Levy worked as a Student equipment manager & a recruiting intern for the University of Utah.

Woods joins the Thunder as an Account Executive after earning her MBA from Oklahoma State University. She also completed her undergraduate degrees in Marketing and Sports Management.

Originally from Mannford, Oklahoma, Woods brings four years of experience in sales and service with Oklahoma State Athletics and, most recently, completed a Marketing and Fan Development Internship with the Seattle Kraken.

She is passionate about fan engagement, community outreach, and creating memorable experiences that connect fans, businesses, and organizations with Thunder hockey.

Gallegos joins the Thunder as a Director of Fan Engagement after her first season with the Thunder as a merchandise and community relations intern.

A native of Derby, Kansas, Gallegos is a student at Wichita State University, pursuing her Bachelor of Sports Management. She is excited to start her career in hockey. Outside of the Thunder, Gallegos loves spending time with her therapy dog, Briar.

Johnson joins the Thunder as a Summer Account Executive Intern after earning her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, where she majored in Marketing and minored in Sports Media.

Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Johnson brings previous sports marketing experience through her work with Zawyer Sports & Entertainment and the Jacksonville Icemen, where she supported marketing campaigns, fan engagement initiatives, digital content creation, and game day operations.

She is passionate about fan engagement, community outreach, and creating memorable experiences that connect fans, businesses, and organizations with Thunder hockey.

Gormley is originally from Ottawa, Ontario. She also attended the University of South Carolina majoring in Sport and Entertainment Management. Gormley interned with the Ottawa Senators last summer.

Omer is a native of Longmont, Colorado. Currently a sophomore at the University of South Carolina, she also is earning her degree in Sport and Entertainment Management with a minor in Spanish. Omer is passionate about community relations, corporate partnerships and NIL.

The schedule for the 2026-27 season is out, and we are counting down the days until Opening Night! Join us on Saturday, October 17 as we host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and help us celebrate our 35th Anniversary Season. Contact us today for more information.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.







ECHL Stories from June 30, 2026

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