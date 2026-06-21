Thunder Completes Futures Trade with Walleye

Published on June 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Nick Nardecchia

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Nick Nardecchia(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Nick Nardecchia has been dealt to the Toledo Walleye.

This completes the future considerations trade from March 9 when Wichita added defenseman Tanner Palocsik.

Nardecchia, 25, finished his rookie season with 20 points (5g, 15a). He was named as the team's Great Clips Glassrattler of the Year. The Macomb, Michigan native joined the Thunder after completing a four-year career at Ferris State University.

Season-Ending Rosters are due to the league office by 2 p.m. CST on Monday, June 22. Once each roster is approved, teams will be permitted to announce with a league-wide announcement coming on Tuesday, June 23.

The schedule for the 2026-27 season is out, and we are counting down the days until Opening Night! Join us on Saturday, October 17 as we host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and help us celebrate our 35th Anniversary Season. Contact us today for more information.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.

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ECHL Stories from June 21, 2026

Thunder Completes Futures Trade with Walleye - Wichita Thunder

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