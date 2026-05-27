The Augusta Lynx Are Back

Published on May 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Augusta Lynx News Release







AUGUSTA, Ga. - The ECHL's 32nd Member team, the Augusta Lynx, revealed its name and logo at a special event held Tuesday night at the Convention Center at Augusta Marriott.

The Augusta Lynx identity was developed with extensive community input, including fan submissions received during a public naming process. The logo was designed by The Barn Creative and reflects elements intended to represent the Augusta market and region.

The Augusta Lynx are owned by Founder and Chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation, 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, and former National Football League quarterback, Tim Tebow, along with David Hodges, Family Office Principal, Managing Director of Private Equity, Chairman of 925 Partners, and Co-Owner of the Tahoe Knight Monsters. The team will be managed and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment.

"We're so excited to bring this team to Augusta and introduce something truly special for our fans," said Augusta Lynx co-owner Tim Tebow. "Our hope is to create an experience that brings families together, builds lasting memories, and reflects the heart of this community."

"Being part of this new chapter in Augusta is incredibly meaningful to us," said co-owner David Hodges. "We're committed to investing in this community and building something that goes beyond the game."

The team will begin play for the ECHL's 2027-2028 season. A 36-home game schedule will take place at the new Augusta Arena in a state-of-the-art, 10,500 seat venue currently under construction in downtown Augusta, GA. The multi-purpose arena is managed by Oak View Group, which also operates or provides food and beverage services in four National Hockey League venues (Seattle, WA, Belmont Park, NY, Pittsburgh, PA, Tampa, FL), as well as multiple AHL, ECHL and college hockey Arenas across North America.

"The Augusta Lynx pays tribute to the history and spirit of this community while representing the exciting future of hockey in Augusta," said Todd Mastry, OVG General Manager. "As we look ahead to the inaugural 2027-28 season in the brand-new Augusta Arena, we can't wait to bring fans together for an electric atmosphere night after night."

"The addition of Augusta strengthens our footprint in the Southeast and continues the strategic growth of the ECHL," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Tim and David have demonstrated a commitment to building highquality franchises, and we look forward to welcoming the Lynx to the league."

In advance of the inaugural season, the organization will announce its National Hockey League and American Hockey League affiliations, as well as the hiring of a head coach. Additional announcements, including the jersey and mascot unveil, will be made in the coming months.







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