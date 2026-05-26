ECHL Transactions - May 26
Published on May 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 26, 2026:
Fort Wayne:
Add Harrison Rees, D Activated from ReserveF Wayne
Delete Josh Atkinson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Reid Pabich, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Logan Nelson, F Placed on Reserve
Add Thomas Sinclair, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Blake Murray, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Logan Terness, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 26, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 26 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Mavericks Defeat Komets 6-4, Take 2-1 Series Lead in Western Conference Finals - Kansas City Mavericks
- Eastern Conference Finals this Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Fall 6-4 in Game 3 - Fort Wayne Komets
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