ECHL Transactions - May 26

Published on May 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 26, 2026:

Fort Wayne:

Add Harrison Rees, D Activated from ReserveF Wayne

Delete Josh Atkinson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Reid Pabich, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F Placed on Reserve

Add Thomas Sinclair, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Blake Murray, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Logan Terness, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 26, 2026

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