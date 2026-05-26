ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on May 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that Fort Wayne's Blake Murray has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #N-3, Kansas City at Fort Wayne, on May 25.

Murray is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 5:38 of the second period.

Murray will miss For Wayne's playoff game vs. Kansas City tonight (May 26).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from May 26, 2026

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