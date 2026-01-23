Rock Entertainment Sports Network to Broadcast Select Fury Matches

COLUMBUS, Ohio - For the second-consecutive season, the Columbus Fury will partner with Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) to showcase several of the team's matches for fans across the State of Ohio.

Ohio's only major professional women's sports team will have three home matches broadcast live on RESN - the Buckeye state's premier regional sports network. RESN is a joint venture between Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media, owner of WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati.

Additionally RESN will air two Fury matches tape delayed the next day. The Friday, Feb. 27 match against Indy Ignite will air on RESN on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m. and the Friday, April 3 match against San Diego Mojo will air on Saturday, April 4 at 2:30 p.m.

The broadcast talent for the featured matches on RESN - beginning on Sunday, January 25 at 2 p.m. against the Atlanta Vibe - will be veteran play-by-play announcer Neil Sika, who served as the radio and television voice of the Columbus Crew for 16 seasons, and Ohio State Hall of Famer Audrey Flaugh as analyst.

Columbus Fury matches featured Live on RESN:

Sunday, January 25 at 2 p.m. vs. Atlanta Vibe

Saturday, January 31 at 7 p.m. vs. Orlando Valkyries

Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Orlando Valkyries

"This partnership with Rock Entertainment Sports Network is a great opportunity to showcase the Columbus Fury to even more fans," said Dr. David Paitson, CEO of the Columbus Fury. "As two organizations that are still growing and building momentum, this partnership represents a shared commitment to expanding the reach of professional volleyball and delivering high-quality sports content to fans across the region."

Rock Entertainment Sports Network can be accessed on these channels:

CLEVELAND

22.1 - Over the Air

979 - Spectrum

901 - Conneaut Telephone Co (GreatWave)

119 - Buckeye Broadband-Sandusky

97 - Cox Communications

CINCINNATI

19.3 - Over the Air

999 - Spectrum

253 - Cincinnati Bell (Altafiber)

COLUMBUS

17.1 - Over the Air

985 - Spectrum

186 - Spectrum - Powell, OH only

DAYTON

32.2 - Over the Air

The Columbus Fury have several ticket options available for fans - including single match, partial plans and full season tickets. Email columbusfury@columbusfury.com for more details. Fans can also call the ticket office at 614-380-FURY (3879).







