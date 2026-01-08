Ready for Liftoff: Ignite Open MLV Season Saturday at Dallas

FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite enter their second season of Major League Volleyball competition determined to build on the achievements of a spectacular inaugural campaign. To do so, they'll look to mesh the success of the old with the excitement of the new.

The first test comes Saturday when the Ignite travel to Frisco, Texas, to take on MLV's newest franchise, the Dallas Pulse. First serve is set for 7 p.m. ET with the match streaming live for free on the Roku Sports Channel.

Indy returns seven players - including five who started on a regular basis when healthy - from the 2025 team that finished second in the MLV Championship. That foundation has been bolstered by eight newcomers who bring added skill and size, along with a new head coach whose style of play is best described as big, bold, fast and aggressive.

Lauren Bertolacci takes over the reins coaching the Ignite after seven successful seasons guiding Viteos NUC in Switzerland. She has imported her fast-paced European system into the Ignite's style for 2026, building a roster she believes can execute what will be an exciting and winning brand of volleyball for fans to enjoy.

"They did a great job last year getting into the final," Bertolacci says in a nod to the 2025 Ignite.

"Building is a long-term thing, but in the short term we're here to win the title - it's always going to be our goal. We're not afraid of it. We're going to do everything we can to get there."

Focusing on the opener at Dallas, Bertolacci adds, "I don't think we'll be perfect in our first match, but luckily, you don't have to be perfect to win a volleyball game. I think we're going to keep working up until hopefully the (championship) finals to be ready."

Ignite fans will see plenty of familiar faces on the court throughout the season. Azhani Tealer returns at opposite hitter, where she was an MLV All-First Team selection last year. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh has recovered from an ankle injury that ended her stellar '25 season early. Fellow outside hitter Anna DeBeer looks to build on her strong finish to '25 after she missed the first part of the season recovering from her own ankle injury.

Middle blocker Lydia Martyn is back after leading the league in kill percentage (49.1%). Elena Scott took over starting libero duties midway through the season and quickly became one of MLV's best, finishing fourth in digs (374). Middle blocker Blake Mohler and setter Ainise Havili are also back.

Tealer says all the players - both those returning to the Ignite and those new to the team - have been working diligently throughout training camp to master Bertolacci's system.

"It's exciting; a new style of volleyball with a new coaching staff," Tealer says. "She's come from European volleyball for a while and knows that she's talking about, so just not learning new skills but kind of learning a new style of playing. It's been a lot of learning experiences but it's been really fun."

Asked to describe the style, Tealer adds, "More exciting. Speed, lots of speed in all directions in our offense, for sure. And our coaches don't really like us tipping or anything soft going over the net, so we're going to be taking a lot of swings, which is really fun for the crowd. A little bit more intimidating for the attackers that don't want to mess up, but it'll be good."

Among the players new to the Ignite are a pair with European experience more familiar with the type of system Bertolacci has introduced. Alexandra Botezat is a 6-foot-6 middle blocker who played professionally the last eight years in Italy. Kayla Lund, a 6-foot outside hitter who was teammates with Member-Meneh at the University of Pittsburgh, played a season for Bertolacci in Switzerland.

"I love the style of play," says Lund, who played last year for the MLV's San Diego Mojo. "It's something that I think I have in myself, and so it's a lot of fun to play. Lauren especially just sets such a great standard. It's a high standard, it's a winning standard, so as athletes, what more could you want than a coach that will do anything to help you win?"

Other players new to the Ignite in 2026 include opposite hitter Camryn Hannah, who played last season for the Vegas Thrill; setter Mia Tuaniga, who played for the Atlanta Vibe; and a pair of Indiana natives from the MLV collegiate draft, middle blocker Cara Cresse (Fort Wayne) and libero Emma Halter (Indianapolis).

Saturday's opener is the first of three straight road matches before the Ignite open their home schedule at Fishers Event Center against Omaha on January 24. Tickets for all home matches are available at IndyIgnitevb.com.







