Rise Bolster 2027 Roster with Three More Signings

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise announced Monday the signing of outside hitter Leah Hardeman, a back-to-back LOVB league champion; Slovenia international and six-year overseas professional Nika Markovic (NEE-kah MAR-koh-witz); and 6-foot-4 middle blocker Kara McGhee, who recently won the Puerto Rico league championship.

Additional details on the latest signings are below:

Leah Hardeman, OH

The 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Clarkston, Georgia, joins the Rise after helping LOVB Austin win back-to-back league championships in 2025 and 2026. Hardeman is entering her ninth professional season after previous overseas stops with clubs in Vietnam, France, Greece and Italy, highlighted by a 2023-24 runner-up finish in the Italian Serie A2 with Cda Volley Talmassons FVG.

At Coastal Carolina, Hardeman built one of the most decorated careers in NCAA Division I volleyball history. She led the Chanticleers to four conference championships from 2014-17 and became the first Division I player in NCAA volleyball history to earn a conference Player of the Year award in all four seasons of eligibility.

Hardeman finished her indoor career as Coastal Carolina's all-time leader in kills (1,811) and points (2,068) to be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2023. She also competed on the beach volleyball team during her senior season.

"I knew it was the right fit after talking with Cathy [George] and hearing the vision she has for this team," Hardeman said. "The culture they're building and the way they value players both on and off the court really stood out to me. Heading into the 2027 season, I'm excited for a new chapter, the opportunity to keep evolving as a player, and helping create something that fans can really connect to."

Nika Markovic, OPP

The 6-foot-1 left-handed opposite hitter from Braslovce, Slovenia, returns to the United States after playing six seasons professional across the world. The former University of Pittsburgh standout returned home to Slovenia for a season at SIP Šempeter before expanding her horizons to play in France, Romania, Japan, Italy and, most recently, China.

Markovic had a runner-up finish in the Romanian Cup with Rapid București during the 2023-24 season, along with a third-place finish in the league. In Slovenia, she also had another third-place result in the league. Markovic has represented the Slovenia national team at the European Golden and Silver Leagues and numerous youth tournaments, including the U19 World Championships. She helped Slovenia win the U18 European Youth Olympic Festival and finish second at the U19 European Championships.

A two-time All-ACC First Team selection and 2018 AVCA Third Team All-American, Markovic helped Pittsburgh win its third straight ACC title in 2019 with a perfect 18-0 conference record. She finished her four-year collegiate career with 1,135 kills on a .288 hitting percentage, 868 digs, 254 blocks and 122 aces. During her time with the Panthers, Pittsburgh went 111-20 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons.

"What made signing with the Rise appealing was the culture, vision, energy, environment and mindset that the coach and the organization have," Markovič said. "It just felt like the right fit immediately. Heading into the new season, I am excited to compete at the highest level, create memorable moments with the team and fans, and build something special together."

Kara McGhee, MB

The 6-foot-4 middle blocker from San Antonio, Texas, enters her fourth professional season after three years in Puerto Rico with Cangrejeras de Santurce (2024-26) and Valencianas de Juncos (2023-24). Cangrejeras de Santurce captured the Puerto Rican league title this past season after finishing runner-up the year before, while also winning the Copa Metropolitana during its 2024-25 campaign. She was drafted by the Atlanta Vibe with the No. 23 (fourth round) pick in the 2023 college draft but didn't make the final roster.

McGhee played her first four collegiate seasons with Baylor University (2019-22) before closing out her college career in 2023 with a fifth season at the University of Oregon, where she provided 255 kills on a .415 hitting percentage and 152 blocks. At Baylor, McGhee featured in 113 matches (398 sets) with 686 kills on a .319 hitting percentage and 529 blocks. In her senior season at Baylor, McGhee was an AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection. She also made the All-Big 12 Second Team as a freshman in 2019, while Baylor reached the national semifinals and she earned a spot on the U.S. Collegiate National Team.

Her younger sister, Elise James, starred as an outside hitter at Baylor from 2021-24 before being selected by the San Diego Mojo in the fifth round of the 2024 draft. James scored 89 points in 17 matches as a rookie, highlighted by a 15-kill performance in a 3-1 loss to the Rise on March 9, 2025.

"Signing with the Rise felt like the right fit for me because after my conversations with Cathy [George], I just had a really good feeling about the direction of the program and the culture they're building," McGhee said. "I could tell how much she believes in the team and in helping players grow both on and off the court, and that really stood out to me. It felt like a place where I could compete at a high level, continue developing my game, and be part of something special."

Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the offseason as the Rise continue building their roster for their fourth season, which begins in January 2027.







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 15, 2026

Rise Bolster 2027 Roster with Three More Signings - Grand Rapids Rise

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