Mike Gawlik Promoted to Rise Head Coach

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Tuesday introduced Mike Gawlik as the second head coach in franchise history during a press conference at DP Fox headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids.

Gawlik enters his third season with the Rise after serving as associate head coach the past two years under newly appointed president and general manager Cathy George. He succeeds George, who was promoted from coaching to focus on the organization's volleyball and business operations heading into Major League Volleyball's fourth season.

"One of the first things I wanted to do was make sure we had the right person leading this program," George said. "I was looking for someone with integrity, strong leadership and a genuine commitment to our players and organization. There was never any doubt in my mind that Mike was the right choice to become our next head coach. He is more than ready for this opportunity."

Prior to joining the Rise, Gawlik spent nine seasons as head coach at Central Michigan University from 2016-24, compiling a 137-123 overall record and an 81-77 mark in Mid-American Conference play.

His final season with the Chippewas was the most successful campaign for the program in more than four decades. Central Michigan finished 24-7 overall in 2024 and placed second in the MAC with a 15-3 conference record, the school's best finish since 1983. He became the first Central Michigan volleyball head coach to earn AVCA Regional Coach of the Year honors.

The 2019 season was also memorable, as the Chippewas finished 21-9, earned a share of the MAC West Division title and advanced to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. Gawlik was named MAC Coach of the Year, becoming just the second volleyball coach in school history to earn the honor and the first in 11 years. During his tenure, he coached 17 All-MAC selections, including four all-freshman team honorees.

"We are thrilled that Mike will be taking over as our new head coach, continuing to work alongside Cathy George, as they have for so many years both with the Rise and at Michigan State," said Scott Gorsline, chief sports officer for DP Fox Ventures. "Mike is a well-respected and experienced head coach who we know our players will rally around as we make a push for the MLV playoffs in 2027."

Gawlik and George first worked together at Michigan State University, where he spent 11 seasons on her coaching staff from 2005-15. During that span, the Spartans advanced to nine NCAA Tournaments, including three Sweet 16 appearances.

His primary responsibilities at Michigan State included serving as the team's defensive coordinator and working with the blocking strategy. He also served as the program's recruiting coordinator, preparing scouting reports and comprehensive analyses of Spartan players. In 2015, he was promoted to associate head coach after spending nine seasons as an assistant coach and one year as a volunteer coach.

A former four-year starter at setter and libero at Pacific, Gawlik brings more than two decades of collegiate and professional coaching experience to the Rise.

"I'm completely honored to stand here as the second head coach of the Grand Rapids Rise," Gawlik said. "I would be remiss if I didn't thank the people who gave me this opportunity, especially my wife and our staff. I also want to thank our owner, Dan DeVos, Cole DeVos, Scott Gorsline, Cathy George and everyone at DP Fox Sports for their unwavering support of volleyball, women's athletics and the Grand Rapids Rise. They have been instrumental in what we are building in Major League Volleyball, and it's exciting to see the league continue to grow and get stronger each season."

Gawlik and his wife, Katie, who has served as an assistant coach for the Rise since 2025, reside in the Grand Rapids area with their daughter, Wynn.

The Rise are set to begin their fourth season in January 2027 with a revamped roster. Grand Rapids has re-signed four players from its 2026 team, including team captain Carli Snyder, two-time MLV Libero of the Year Morgan Hentz, All-MLV Second Team selection Paige Briggs-Romine, and middle blocker Alyssa Jensen, who has been with the franchise since its inaugural season and led the league in blocks per set (0.88) last year.

The Rise have also added six new players: setter Madi Bugg, a 2024 CEV Champions League and Italian Serie A1 winner; opposite hitter Carly DeHoog, a former Swedish League Best Scorer; middle blocker Tessa Polder, a 13-year professional and former Netherlands national team player; outside hitter Leah Hardeman, a back-to-back LOVB league champion; Slovenia international Nika Markovic, who has competed professionally overseas for six seasons; and 6-foot-4 middle blocker Kara McGhee, a recent Puerto Rico league champion.

"We need complete players who are multi-faceted and can do a lot of different things," Gawlik said. "The ability to stay poised in big moments is another trait we have to consider. The margins are so small in MLV, and we have to be able to handle the spotlight. That starts with having the guts to embrace those situations. Are they going to take the big swing when the match is on the line, or are they going to play it safe? We want players who thrive in those moments."







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