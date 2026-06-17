Foster, Abercrombie, and Luper Return to Orlando, Headline 2027 Free Agent Class

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - As the Orlando Valkyries begin preparations for the 2027 season, the roster will feature a blend of familiar faces and exciting new additions. Following the start of free agency on May 26, Orlando moved quickly to build its roster, announcing the first 12 players set to join Orlando in 2027:

Setters: Marlie Monserez, Mokihana Tufono

Liberos: Elli McKissock, Okiana Valle

Middle Blockers: Natalie Foster, Paige Reagor, Janice Leão

Outside Hitters: Cheridyn Leverette, Adanna Schad, Charitie Luper

Opposite Hitters: Jordan Lockwood, Brittany Abercrombie

"We have laid the foundation for what promises to be an extremely high-level league, especially with the addition of five new franchises and the strong roster building taking place across the league," head coach François Salvagni said. "The mountain ahead is steep and demanding, but we have built a staff and a team that are ready to face every challenge."

Leading Orlando's returning core are three key contributors from the 2026 roster: middle blocker Natalie Foster, outside hitter Charitie Luper and opposite hitter Brittany Abercrombie.

Foster finished third in the league in hitting efficiency (.360), while Luper led the Valkyries with 272 points and 256 kills. Despite being limited to just 60 sets due to injury in 2026, Abercrombie remained one of Orlando's most productive attackers, recording 215 points and 197 kills.

Outside hitter Adanna Schad also returns after making an immediate impact following her midseason arrival in 2026, closing the year with eight kills on a .530 hitting percentage in Orlando's season finale.

The Valkyries also added significant talent across the roster. Eight newcomers are slated to join Orlando in 2027, including setters Marlie Monserez and Mokihana Tufono, liberos Elli McKissock and Okiana Valle, outside hitter Cheridyn Leverette, middle blockers Paige Reagor and Janice Leão, and opposite hitter Jordan Lockwood.

Among the newcomers is a familiar face returning to Orlando. Windermere native Elli McKissock is back with the Valkyries after spending the 2026 season with Atlanta. McKissock played a pivotal role in helping Orlando capture the franchise's first championship in 2025 and now returns home looking to help the Valkyries get back to the playoffs

Following is a summary of each player, listed alphabetically:

Brittany Abercrombie, opposite hitter: Named 2025 MLV Opposite Hitter of the Year & Most Valuable Player. Led Orlando in points (503) and kills (462) in 2025. Only appeared in 60 sets in 2026 due to injury, yet was second on team in points (215) and kills (197)

Natalie Foster, middle blocker: Finished third in the league in hitting efficiency in consecutive seasons, posting a .355 mark in 2025 and improving to .360 in 2026. Led the league in service aces in consecutive seasons, 64 in 2025 and 52 in 2026, becoming the only player in MLV history to record 100 career service aces

Janice Leao, middle blocker: Joins Orlando after spending time in Omaha in 2026. Played in 44 sets, tallying 43 kills and 34 blocks. Recorded her best game of the season (14 points, 10 kills, four blocks) in Omaha's semifinal upset win over the No.1 seed Indy Ignite on May 7.

Cheridyn Leverette, outside hitter: Comes to Orlando for her first professional season after spending all four years at UCLA. Finished No. 24 on UCLA's all-time kills list with 1,225 kills. Was originally drafted by Orlando in the fourth round (No. 31 overall), but didn't sign with the team.

Jordan Lockwood, opposite hitter: Born in Texas but has played the last four years professionally overseas, making stops in Finland (2022 - 2023), France (2023 - 2024), and Switzerland (2024/25 - 2025/26)

Charitie Luper, outside hitter: Led the Valkyries in points (272) and kills (256) while ranking second on the team with 241 digs. Set career highs with 25 points against Grand Rapids on Jan. 9 and 24 kills at Columbus on Jan. 31. Earned her second career All-Star selection in 2026.

Elli McKissock, libero: Windermere native rejoins Orlando after a year with the Atlanta Vibe, where she recorded 152 digs and 19 assists in 65 sets. Returns to the Valkyries after signing with the team in late March in 2025, where she played a key role in Orlando's first championship

Marlie Monserez, setter: Another Windermere native, spent the past season in San Diego. Became the fifth player in league history to achieve 1,000 assists in a single season. Led her team to the playoffs all three seasons (San Diego 2026; Atlanta in 2024 & 2025). Reunites with her ex-Florida Gators teammate Elli McKissock

Paige Reagor, middle blocker: Standing at 6 '6, Reagor brings two years of pro experience, one year with Scharz-Weiss Erfurt in Germany (2024) and one year with LOVB Madison (2025).

Adanna Schad, outside hitter: Joined Orlando on March 11. Played in five matches with a season best of eight kills and eight points at Dallas on May 3.

Mokihana Tufono, setter: Will make her professional debut in 2027. Spent two years at UCLA (2022 & 2023) before transferring to Ole Miss (2024 & 2025). Compiled 2,308 assists with Ole Miss, ranking ninth all-time in program history. Is reunited with Charitie Luper and Cheridyn Leverette, as all three played together at UCLA in 2022.

Okiana Valle, libero: Hailing from Puerto Rico, Valle has spent the past six years playing professionally in Puerto Rico. Captured Most Valuable Player for the 2026 season of the Women's Volleyball Superior League (LVSF). A member of the Puerto Rico National Team

The full 2027 schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can secure their seats now by purchasing Valkyries season tickets at OrlandoValkyries.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 16, 2026

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