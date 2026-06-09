Rise Helped Raise over $160,000 for Charity During 2026 Season

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise's community programs and charitable initiatives during the 2026 Major League Volleyball season generated $163,387 in support of schools, nonprofits and community organizations throughout West Michigan.

A significant portion of that impact came through the Rise's educational outreach efforts. The team's Reading Goals program saw 1,718 ticket vouchers redeemed by students and their families during the season, while another 1,405 vouchers were redeemed through the Rise's Summer Reading initiative, which rewards children who complete their local library's summer reading program with two free tickets to a regular-season match. Participation in both programs increased from the previous season.

The Rise's fundraising efforts provided additional resources for local causes. The team's in-match 50/50 raffle raised $6,492.50 for the Griffins Youth Foundation, while the Purple Community Night auction benefiting the Van Andel Institute generated $4,823.56. Fans also contributed $745.85 through the Serve to Win program, and group fundraising efforts increased 64% year over year, raising $2,646 for various participating organizations.

Beyond fundraising, the Rise maintained a strong presence throughout the region with 53 community appearances by players, coaches and staff, along with 17 appearances by the team's mascot, Ember.

Highlights included full-team participation in the organization's second annual Sitting Volleyball Clinic, presented in partnership with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, and the continuation of its Game Changers speaker series, which brought Rise players and head coach Cathy George together with middle school girls for conversations about leadership, resilience, confidence and overcoming adversity.

Coaches also made numerous appearances at youth volleyball camps last summer, and players made visits to elementary schools during National Reading Month in March. One memorable stop took place at Southwest Elementary School, as Colombian libero Camila Gómez read entirely in Spanish to connect with bilingual students in their native language.

The Rise also partnered with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for the team's MVP Experience program, welcoming pediatric patients and their families to select matches throughout the season. Participants had the opportunity to sit on the bench during warm-ups and meet coach George, take part in the high-five alley during player introductions, then meet outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine and middle blocker Leah Meyer following the match.

Additionally, 11 Rise players participated in the Players with Purpose program, partnering with local nonprofits connected to causes important to them. Hattie Bray, Elizabet Inneh and Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres supported Kent County Animal Shelter; Briggs-Romine, Allison Mayfield, Carli Snyder and Camryn Turner partnered with Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports; and Rhamat Alhassan, Morgan Hentz, Alyssa Jensen and Berkeley Oblad worked alongside Once Upon a Room. As part of the program, each group visited its respective nonprofit to learn more about its mission and then helped contribute to its work in the community.

Additional information on the Rise's initiatives can be found on the team's Community web page.







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 9, 2026

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