MLV Champions Dallas Pulse Strengthen 2027 Roster with Additions of Shara Venegas and Alondra Vázquez

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE, reigning Major League Volleyball (MLV) Champions, have signed two standouts from Puerto Rico, libero Shara Venegas and outside hitter Alondra Vázquez for the 2027 MLV season.

"Venegas brings consistent back-row talent, exceptional overall court coverage and quick defensive instincts, all of which she showcased during her seasons with MLV's San Diego Mojo. Her hustle and leadership will be crucial as we continue building a team with both strength and depth," said Shannon Winzer, head coach for Dallas PULSE. "Both Venegas and Vázquez bring years of international experience and know what it's like to succeed at an elite level of professional volleyball. These two have been teammates on the Puerto Rico Women's National Team, and that familiarity and chemistry will help strengthen our team as we pursue another championship-caliber season."

Venegas, a 5-foot-7 libero from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, has been one of Major League Volleyball's top liberos during her three seasons with San Diego. She earned 2026 All-MLV Second Team Honors, was selected as a two-time MLV All-Star and two-time MLV Player of the Week, and received the league's Most Inspirational Player Award in 2025. In 2026, she finished the season with 431 digs and averaged 3.92 digs per set, ranking second in the league for both categories.

Venegas, who has won 12 collegiate and professional championships, brings a championship pedigree and veteran leadership to the Dallas roster. Venegas has played professionally with Criollas de Caguas in Puerto Rico, SC Prometey in Ukraine, Genter/Bauru in Brazil, Pinkin de Corozal and Llanera de Toa Baja in Puerto Rico.

Venegas is also a 16-year member of the Puerto Rico National Women's team, and was part of Puerto Rico's historic team that became the country's first women's volleyball team to compete in the Olympic Games at Rio 2016. Throughout her career, Venegas has earned numerous honors, including NORCECA Pan American Cup Finals Best Libero, Best Digger, 2021 NORCECA Championship Best Libero and 2023 Pan American Games Best Receiver.

Vázquez, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, is known for her well-rounded style of play and energetic presence on the court. Her professional career has taken her to France, Germany, and Puerto Rico, giving Vázquez experience in some of volleyball's most competitive environments. Prior to winning the 2025-26 French Cup with Volley Mulhouse Alsace, she spent the 2024-25 season with VandÃ "uvre Nancy Volley-Ball also in France. She has also played with Rote Raben Vilsbiburg in Germany and Ateneinenses de Manati in Puerto Rico, where she began her professional career.

Vázquez has also represented her home country as a member of the Puerto Rico Women's National Team in 2022 and 2023, earning Best Outside Hitter during the Central American and Caribbean Games. In college, she played at University of Evansville becoming one of the most decorated volleyball players in program history. She finished her collegiate career with 1,911 kills, the program's all-time record at the time.

Additional player announcements will continue to be made throughout June as Dallas PULSE unveils its 2027 roster. Season ticket information and updates on the 2027 season are available at DallasPulseVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 16, 2026

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