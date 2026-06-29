Dallas Pulse Add Former Nc State Teammates Julia Brown and Maggie Speaks to 2027 Roster

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former North Carolina State University teammates Julia Brown and Maggie Speaks will reunite to play professionally with the Dallas PULSE, the reigning Major League Volleyball Champions in the 2027 season.

"Julia is a seasoned outside hitter who has proven she can score, pass and compete at a high level across multiple professional leagues," said Dallas PULSE Head Coach Shannon Winzer. "Maggie brings leadership, tempo and decision-making from the setter position, along with valuable international experience. Their familiarity with each other from NC State is an added benefit, but more importantly, they each understand what it takes to compete with professionalism and purpose."

Brown, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Davidson, North Carolina, brings nearly a decade of professional experience to the roster both internationally and most recently with LOVB Houston. Prior to her time with Houston, she played with VfB Suhl LOTTO Thürgingen in Germany, helping her team reach the 2023 Challenge Cup semifinals. In 2021, Brown won her first professional championship with ASKO Steelvolleyz Linz-Steg in Austria, winning the Austrian League and Austrian Cup titles.

Brown has also played internationally with NawaRo Straubing in Germany, Infomaniak Genève Volley in Switzerland, Istres Provence Volley in France and Team BIP with Vietnam. She began her professional career in 2018 with Hylte/Halmstad with Sweden, where she helped her team finish second in the Swedish Cup and Swedish League.

Brown played collegiately at North Carolina State University, where she set the school's rally-scoring record with 31 kills in a five-set match in 2016. She finished her collegiate career with 1,368 kills, and earned 2017 AVCA East Region Player of Year honors, AVCA All-American Honorable Mention recognition, and All-ACC and AVCA All-East Region Team honors in 2016 and 2017.

Speaks, a 5-foot-11 setter from Camden, South Carolina, brings eight years of international experience to Dallas. Most recently, she competed with Uni Opole in Poland's Tauron Liga, one of Europe's top professional leagues. She has also played with other European clubs in Greece, France and Germany.

During her collegiate career at North Carolina State University, Speaks earned multiple All-ACC honors and AVCA East-Region Honorable Mention recognition. In 2015, she was named MVP of the NC State Double Tree Cary Classic All-Tournament Team. Brown and Speaks, former NC State teammates, now reunite professionally for the 2027 Dallas PULSE season.

Additional player announcements will continue to be made throughout June as Dallas PULSE unveils its 2027 roster. Season ticket information and updates on the 2027 season are available at DallasPulseVB.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 29, 2026

Dallas Pulse Add Former Nc State Teammates Julia Brown and Maggie Speaks to 2027 Roster - Dallas Pulse

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